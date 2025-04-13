The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Edit post

Russian strike kills at least 20 in Sumy on Palm Sunday

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2025 11:56 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine on April 13, 2025. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian missile strike killed multiple people in the city of Sumy on the morning of Palm Sunday, Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported on April 13.

There are 21 confirmed dead and at least 20 injured, Ukraine’s Emmergency Services reported.

more than 20 confirmed deaths at the time of publication, Kobzar wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat in Sumy Oblast at 10:17 am. By 10:52 am, Kobzar announced that the city had been hit with “many dead” as a result of a missile strike.

"Enemy missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street... And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Videos are circulating on social media showing the aftermath of the attack on the city center. Bodies are seen strewn across the street, and several vehicles, including a bus, suffered heavy damage from the attack, with one car engulfed in flames.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by Christians on the Sunday before Easter. Many people in Ukraine attend church on the holiday.

The attack comes as Washington attempts to orchestrate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire a month ago, but Moscow has so far refused, and has continued to launch attacks at Ukraine's civilian centers.

The day before the attack, President Donald Trump said that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were "going fine," but emphasized that a resolution must come soon.

"There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s going fine," he told reporters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

