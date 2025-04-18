Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 57

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of April 18 killed one person and injured at least 57 others, including five children, the State Emergency Service said.

“According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are so extensive," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote.

The attack damaged at least 20 apartment buildings, 30 houses, and an educational institution. A fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise, covering an area of 450 square meters.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.

The attack came as Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the truce if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.