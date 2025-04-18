The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 57

by Sonya Bandouil April 18, 2025 7:12 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of April 18 killed one person and injured at least 57 others, including five children, the State Emergency Service said.

“According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are so extensive," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote.

The attack damaged at least 20 apartment buildings, 30 houses, and an educational institution. A fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise, covering an area of 450 square meters.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.

The attack came as Russia continues to reject a U.S.-mediated proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. Kyiv reiterated that it would be ready to accept the truce if Moscow agreed to abide by the terms.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russia ‘mocking’ US ceasefire efforts by attacks on Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Polish FM says
“Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago. The heinous attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy are Russia’s mocking answer,” Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.