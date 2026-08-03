President's top ally Umerov to become head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, is set to become head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 3.

Zelensky is expected to appoint Umerov by presidential decree later in the day. Former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will succeed him as secretary of the Security and Defense Council.

According to Zelensky, Umerov will continue coordinating the Drone Deal initiative while remaining involved in peace talks to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. He heads Ukraine's delegation to the trilateral negotiations with Russia and the U.S., which have been stalled since February, while also working to secure defense agreements with partners in the Middle East.

"He has greater capacity to deal with these issues simultaneously — diplomacy, defense, and the negotiations process with the U.S. and some other partners," the president said during an event with diplomats.

The appointments are part of the sweeping government reshuffle Zelensky launched in July, which triggered a self-inflicted political and military crisis.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has been without a permanent chief since January. Major General Oleh Luhovyi has served as acting head of the agency since February.

Umerov has held several posts under Zelensky, remaining one of the key figures in his administration despite a series of controversies.

He served as defense minister from September 2023 to July 2025, with his tenure marred by procurement scandals and allegations of abuse power. Umerov has also been implicated in the biggest corruption scandal of Zelensky's tenure.

While he was questioned in the case, no formal charges have been brought against him.

Umerov was several times considered for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., including during the recent government reshuffle, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. The idea was later abandoned.