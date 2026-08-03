Ukrainian drones reportedly strikes Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck a Wildberries logistics center in the town of Khryastovo in Russia's Vladimir Oblast on the morning of Aug. 3, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents appear to show thick black smoke rising from the facility. Drones were seen flying overhead immediately prior to the strike.

In a post to Telegram, Wildberries' press service confirmed a fire broke out at the facility, adding that preliminary reports indicate no casualties were sustained.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported attack.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

As Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure continue to intensify, Wildberries, frequently compared to e-commerce giant Amazon, has sustained various Ukrainian attacks on the company's facilities over the past few weeks.

A day prior on Aug. 2, a warehouse belonging to Wildberries in Samara Oblast was reportedly struck.

Wildberries lists a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor. Meanwhile, the company's banking arm was sanctioned by the EU in July over its financial contribution to Russia's state budget.

The strikes on Wildberries were part of a larger mass Ukrainian drone attack on targets in Russia, which have become a near-daily occurrence over the past year.

Wildberries, along with founder Tatiana Kim (Russia's wealthiest woman), have been subject to international sanctions and trade restrictions due to Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. When imposing sanctions against the company in 2022, Poland noted that Wildberries was "the largest taxpayer in the Russian Federation."

In an address on July 31, Kim described the security measures her company was taking in response to the strikes and explained why the business was not legally obligated to compensate users for losses caused by attacks.

Ukraine's warehouse attacks "constitute force majeure," Kim said. "Whether or not this clause is included in the terms of service is irrelevant; therefore, these losses are not subject to compensation under the law."

read also Wildberries CEO speaks out after week of Ukrainian warehouse strikes











