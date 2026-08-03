Russian attacks kill 8, injure 66 across Ukraine over past day, with Zaporizhzhia hit hardest

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 65 others over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 3.

The highest number of casualties over the past day was reported in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia struck civilian infrastructure in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia with eight guided aerial bombs on Aug. 2, killing one person and injuring 31 others. Six more people were injured in Russian attacks on other settlements over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A Russian strike on the region the following morning left 45,000 households without power. By 10:30 a.m. local time, around 23,000 households were still without electricity, Fedorov said.

Alongside the attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 181 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 163 of the drones. Fourteen drones hit 13 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at two other sites.

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the Synelnykove district and injured three others in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

One person was killed and six others injured in Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast over the past day and in the morning, the local authorities said.

One person was killed and five others injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast over the past day, the local military administration said.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast killed one person and injured another, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast, the local authorities said.

The strikes also caused power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Sumy oblasts, according to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.