KI logo
Politics

Ukraine names Hungarian officer allegedly behind spy network busted in 2025

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine names Hungarian officer allegedly behind spy network busted in 2025
Operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on March 24, 2017. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Presidential Office)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on March 23 revealed the name of a Hungarian intelligence officer who allegedly oversaw an espionage operation in Zakarpattia Oblast dismantled last year.

Zoltan Andre, a staff member of Hungary's military intelligence, ran the network tasked with collecting information on Ukraine's defenses and the political climate in the westernmost region of Ukraine, according to the SBU.

Kyiv first announced busting the network in May 2025, detaining two Ukrainians suspected of conducting espionage on behalf of Budapest — the first such incident between the two countries.

The spy network's objectives reportedly included gathering intelligence on air defense systems and assessing local residents' potential reaction to a Hungarian military deployment in the region.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The revelations sparked a row between Ukraine and Hungary at the time, leading to a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats.

The SBU said already in 2025 that it had identified the Hungarian officer overseeing the operation, but did not disclose his identity until now — just as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is escalating his rhetoric toward Kyiv amid a heated election campaign at home.

According to the SBU, Andre previously carried out intelligence activities under diplomatic cover in Georgia between 2016 and 2020.

In 2021, he began intelligence operations targeting Ukraine, seeking to recruit spies, mainly among former or active-duty military or law enforcement personnel.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The SBU also said Andre approached local residents seeking Hungarian citizenship, offering money and other benefits in exchange for their cooperation.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

"At present, SBU counterintelligence continues comprehensive measures to identify all members of the Hungarian agent network operating against Ukraine," the Ukrainian agency said in a statement on Telegram.

Zakarpattia Oblast is a region with a sizable ethnic Hungarian minority and a sensitive location along NATO's eastern frontier. Kyiv has long accused Budapest of undermining Ukraine's sovereignty through political interference and dual citizenship schemes.

More recently, the SBU also warned of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at stoking tensions among local Hungarians in the region and between Kyiv and Budapest.

In recent months, Ukrainian-Hungarian relations have sharply deteriorated over the suspension of Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

Ukraine said that a pumping station ensuring transit was damaged in a Russian strike in Lviv Oblast in late January, while Bratislava and Budapest accused Kyiv of intentionally withholding transit.

Hungary, seen as the most Kremlin-friendly government in the European Union, is also currently facing scrutiny from partners over reportedly passing information from confidential EU meetings to the Kremlin.

Article image
A map of Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)
Video thumbnail

read also

Ukraine’s deep strikes make Russians feel the war
Ukraine has increasingly pursued a strategy of “bringing the war back to Russia” — aiming to erode the perception that the full-scale invasion is distant and cost-free for Russian society. This approach was explicitly articulated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2025, as Ukraine significantly expanded its deep-strike campaign inside Russia. “The war was brought from Russia, and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed back. They must be the ones forced into peace. They are the ones who mu
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineHungaryHungary-Ukraine relationsZakarpattia OblastEspionage

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, March 23
Monday, March 23
Show More

Editors' Picks