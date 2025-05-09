Ukraine detains Hungarian spy network in westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast, SBU reports

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has allegedly dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast, detaining two agents accused of espionage against the Ukrainian state, the agency announced on May 9.

According to the SBU, this marks the first time Ukrainian authorities have exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network conducting activities harmful to Ukraine.

The operation's objectives reportedly included gathering intelligence on military defenses, identifying vulnerabilities in its ground and air defense systems, and assessing local residents' socio-political views, particularly scenarios of public reaction if Hungarian troops entered the region.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been broadly seen as the most Moscow-friendly leader in the EU during Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. He has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine, arguing that Western support prolongs the war.

Zakarpattia Oblast is a region with a sizable ethnic Hungarian minority and a sensitive location along NATO's eastern frontier. Kyiv has long accused Budapest of undermining Ukraine's sovereignty through political interference and dual citizenship schemes.

SBU counterintelligence detained two alleged agents as a result of a complex operation. Investigators identified their supervisor as a Hungarian military intelligence officer, whose identity has been established by the agency.

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old former Ukrainian military officer, was recruited by Hungarian intelligence and placed on standby in 2021.

The SBU said he was "activated" in September 2024. After that, he reportedly conducted reconnaissance on the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and the coordinates of S-300 air defense systems in the region.

The agency documented that after gathering intelligence, the agent crossed into Hungary to deliver reports to his handler.

During these meetings, the Hungarian intelligence officer allegedly provided him with cash to fund operations and instructed him to expand an informant network.

According to the investigation, the agent attempted to recruit at least two individuals.

In March 2025, the SBU recorded a second meeting between the agent and his handler. The agent reportedly received a phone equipped with specialized software for covert communications.

His new tasks included identifying official vehicles belonging to Ukraine's army, gathering data on military losses, and reporting front line developments through an identified contact in the Armed Forces.

The second detainee is a former member of Ukraine's security forces, who left service in 2025. The SBU said her responsibilities involved reporting on the presence of aircraft and helicopters in Zakarpattia and the air defense systems at her former military unit.

The agency said the suspects have been charged with high treason under martial law. They are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with property confiscation.