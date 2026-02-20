KI logo
War

Ukraine liberates 300 square kilometers in southern counteroffensive, Zelensky tells AFP

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine liberates 300 square kilometers in southern counteroffensive, Zelensky tells AFP
President Volodymyr Zelensky poses during a photo session for an interview with AFP journalists in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2026. (Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have liberated 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) of territory from Russian occupation in a new southern counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an interview on Feb. 20.

The president's report comes as Kyiv faces mounting pressure from the United States to withdraw troops from Ukrainian-controlled territory as part of a deal with Russia to end the war.

"You can't say that we're losing the war. Honestly, we're definitely not losing it, definitely," Zelensky told AFP during an exclusive interview in Kyiv. "The question is whether we will win."

Zelensky said Ukraine was advancing along the southern front line, liberating hundreds of kilometers from Russian occupation.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"I won't go into too many details, but today I can congratulate our army first and foremost —all the defense forces — because as of today, 300 (square) kilometers have been liberated," he claimed.

The president did not specify the time frame of the counteroffensive.

Russia launched a renewed ground offensive against Ukraine in 2025, concentrating the bulk of its forces in eastern Donetsk Oblast. As part of the campaign, Russia also intensified operations in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast and broke into the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Zelensky reported in September 2025 that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations successfully liberated 160 square kilometers (60 square miles) of territory in Donetsk Oblast and another 170 square kilometers (65 square miles) elsewhere on the front lines — though he did not provide further details about these additional 170 kilometers.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Over the course of 2025, Russian forces occupied a total 4,336 square kilometers (1,674 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, according to the open-source mapping project DeepState.

Zelensky's interview followed two days of U.S.-brokered peace talks in Geneva, where Russia and Ukraine failed to achieve a breakthrough on the territorial issue at the heart of the negotiations: the status of Ukraine's Donbas.

Russia continues to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw entirely from the region as a precondition for any peace deal. Ukraine has rejected that demand, insisting that freezing the current front line offers the most realistic basis for a ceasefire.

"We haven't found constructive solutions on territorial issues," Zelensky said on Feb. 20.

read also

US will be ‘primarily responsible’ for monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelensky reveals
“I consider this a very important result, which our team brought back,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyRussian-occupied UkraineCounteroffensive
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 21
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Video
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war.

In December 2023, Hlib Benia, a Ukrainian soldier with the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, was delivering supplies to his comrades when Russian FPV (first-person view) drones struck. Two of his fellow soldiers were killed. He survived but lost an arm and a leg.

Show More

Editors' Picks