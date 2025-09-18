Ukraine liberates 160 km square in 'counteroffensive operation' in Donetsk Oblast, Zelensky says

Ukrainian forces have liberated 160 square kilometers (60 square miles) of territory during an ongoing "counteroffensive operation" in eastern Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 18.

Ukrainian forces have spent the past month pushing Russian troops back after they advanced nearly 10 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the embattled city of Pokrovsk. Since late August, Ukrainian units have regained control of several villages in the area.

Seven settlements have been retaken in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors during the operation, Zelensky said, citing a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukrainian troops have also captured nearly 100 Russian soldiers, according to the president.

"Ukraine is rightfully defending its positions and its land," Zelensky said. "We are disrupting all of Russia’s plans — plans to destroy our state."

Zelensky said an additional 170 kilometers (106 miles) of Ukrainian territory "have been cleared of Russian forces." However, the president did not provide further details about the condition or strategic status of the areas.

"Russian losses since the start of our counteroffensive just in the Pokrovsk direction, over the past few weeks, exceed 2,500. Of those, over 1,300 Russian soldiers have been killed, "Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations in Donetsk Oblast are ongoing.

Zelensky also renewed his call for continued military aid from international partners and urged the tightening of sanctions to pressure Russia into peace negotiations.

The statement comes amid more frequent counterattacks by the Ukrainian side, which has been in a strategic defensive posture along the front line in eastern Ukraine for nearly two years.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 8. The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 425th Assault Regiment, better known as Skelia.

Earlier this month, the same unit reported clearing Novoekonomichne and Udachne, two villages in the area of the embattled city Pokrovsk.

Zelensky warned on Sept. 16 that Russia is preparing two major offensive operations for the fall. Yet, sustained losses in personnel and equipment may hinder Moscow’s ability to carry them out, the president added.