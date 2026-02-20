KI logo
US will be 'primarily responsible' for monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelensky reveals

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US will be 'primarily responsible' for monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelensky reveals
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. made progress on military and humanitarian issues during trilateral talks in Geneva, while political negotiations on territorial questions remain stalled, he told reporters on Feb. 20.

The remarks followed Zelensky's meeting with Ukraine's negotiating team after the latest round of U.S.-mediated discussions.

Zelensky noted that all sides agreed on the U.S. role in overseeing a potential ceasefire.

"If there is a ceasefire, then the Americans will be primarily responsible for monitoring it," the Ukrainian president said. "I consider this a very important result, which our team brought back."

Zelensky added that discussions on the humanitarian track produced initial agreements, including steps toward a future prisoner-of-war exchange, with details expected in the coming days.

At the same time, Zelensky said the political subcommittee — focused on issues related to eastern Ukraine and Donbas — showed little progress.

"So far, we have not found constructive solutions on territorial matters," he said.

Ukraine views freezing current front-line positions as the most realistic basis for a ceasefire, while Russia continues to demand a full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbas — a condition Kyiv rejects.

The Ukrainian president also stressed the need to continue negotiations with Moscow, saying a follow-up meeting is expected within the next 10 days, likely again in Geneva.

"We will work with our team to define the messages we will bring to the next meeting," he added.

Russia's hard-line chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, described the previous round of talks on Feb. 18 as difficult but practical, adding that the next round could take place soon.

Medinsky attended a Russian Security Council meeting on Feb. 20 to brief the Kremlin on the details.

If held, the meeting would mark the fourth round of negotiations since January, following multiple sessions that have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Ukraine Russia United States
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

