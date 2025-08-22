Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine hits Russian drone base at occupied Crimean airfield, Navy claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine hits Russian drone base at occupied Crimean airfield, Navy claims
Satellite images reportedly show the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian drone base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. (Ukrainian Navy)

The Ukrainian Navy attacked a Russian drone base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, the Navy reported on Aug. 22.

According to the statement, Ukraine destroyed three Mohajer-6 drones and two Forpost drones at the Khersones airfield on the occupied peninsula.

Russia uses these drones to monitor surface activity in the Black Sea, the Navy said.

Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones are long-range weapons that can travel up to 200 kilometers. Russia has used Forpost drones against Ukraine since its 2014 invasion. After the full-scale war began in 2022, the drones were mainly used in the south by the Black Sea Fleet’s air forces to target Ukraine’s Bastion coastal missile systems.

The exact type of weapon used in the attack, as well as the timing of the attack, is unclear.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

In early August, Ukrainian forces struck the Yenisei radar station, a component of Russia's advanced S-500 air defense system, in the occupied peninsula, Ukraine's military intelligence claimed.

Where is Crimea? And other things you (and US presidents) should know
U.S. President Donald Trump referred to Crimea as a piece of land “right in the ocean” that is “the size of Texas” while talking on the Mark Levin Show, a right-wing talk radio program, on Aug. 20. “It’s beautiful. It’s, you know, this massive piece of land stuck out right in the ocean, right in the Black Sea. So beautiful. I mean, it’s so beautiful,” he told Levin, before adding that Ukraine was told by former U.S. President Barack Obama to “give it up to Russia.” Russia invaded Ukraine’s Cri
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Article image

UkraineRussiaCrimeaDronesWar
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 22
Friday, August 22
Show More

Editors' Picks