Ukraine hits Russian drone base at occupied Crimean airfield, Navy claims

The Ukrainian Navy attacked a Russian drone base in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, the Navy reported on Aug. 22.

According to the statement, Ukraine destroyed three Mohajer-6 drones and two Forpost drones at the Khersones airfield on the occupied peninsula.

Russia uses these drones to monitor surface activity in the Black Sea, the Navy said.

Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones are long-range weapons that can travel up to 200 kilometers. Russia has used Forpost drones against Ukraine since its 2014 invasion. After the full-scale war began in 2022, the drones were mainly used in the south by the Black Sea Fleet’s air forces to target Ukraine’s Bastion coastal missile systems.

The exact type of weapon used in the attack, as well as the timing of the attack, is unclear.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

In early August, Ukrainian forces struck the Yenisei radar station, a component of Russia's advanced S-500 air defense system, in the occupied peninsula, Ukraine's military intelligence claimed.