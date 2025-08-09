Become a member
Ukrainian intelligence confirms hitting radar station in Russian-occupied Crimea

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukrainian forces struck the Yenisei radar station, a component of Russia's advanced S-500 air defense system, in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) confirmed on Aug. 8.

The agency's drones attacked multiple high-value Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, including a fast assault landing craft and three radar stations, the day prior.

During a "recent" operation, military units from the "Prymary (Ghosts in English)" division, operating under HUR, struck "one of the most valuable radar stations in Russia's arsenal," the 98L6 Yenisei, according to a statement that did not specify the date of the attack.

The Yenisei radar station is used not only in Russia's S-500 air defense system but also as part of the S-400 system, HUR said.

The agency described the Ukrainian strike as a "significant blow" to the capabilities of Russian forces in occupied Crimea.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions in meeting with Witkoff, WSJ reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a sweeping proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, offering a halt in hostilities in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 8, citing European and Ukrainian officials.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent.

