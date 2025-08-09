Ukrainian intelligence confirms hitting radar station in Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukrainian forces struck the Yenisei radar station, a component of Russia's advanced S-500 air defense system, in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) confirmed on Aug. 8.

The agency's drones attacked multiple high-value Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, including a fast assault landing craft and three radar stations, the day prior.

0:00 / 1× Ukraine's military intelligence hit the Yenisei radar station in Crimea. (HUR/Telegram)

During a "recent" operation, military units from the "Prymary (Ghosts in English)" division, operating under HUR, struck "one of the most valuable radar stations in Russia's arsenal," the 98L6 Yenisei, according to a statement that did not specify the date of the attack.

The Yenisei radar station is used not only in Russia's S-500 air defense system but also as part of the S-400 system, HUR said.

The agency described the Ukrainian strike as a "significant blow" to the capabilities of Russian forces in occupied Crimea.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014. Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.