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Air raid sirens blare in Poland's Lublin region amid Russian mass missile, drone attack on Ukraine

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by Francis Farrell
Air raid sirens blare in Poland's Lublin region amid Russian mass missile, drone attack on Ukraine
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Polish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes part in a NATO shielding exercise at Lask Air Base in Lask, Poland, on Oct. 12, 2022. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Sirens blared in Poland's eastern Lublin region, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled, and an explosion was reported overnight on July 30, after an "unidentified object" strayed into Polish territory amid a larger Russian mass attack on Ukraine.

The missile threat made for an "extremely tough night" for Polish air defense, observation and threat detection systems, the country's defense minister Wladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media the following morning.

Across the border, Ukraine's Air Force was responding to 74 cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles, as well as 284 Shahed-type drones, in yet another large-scale Russian aerial assault, one of hundreds launched since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At 3:40 a.m. local time, the Polish military's operational command reported, an "unidentified object" was detected in Polish airspace, while "at least a dozen" missiles were "operating over western Ukraine."

A Polish F-16 jet was deployed to identify and intercept the object, but six minutes later, the radar signal had disappeared.

Later, a helicopter crew located the impact site in an undeveloped area near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin Voivodeship, the military said.

Images soon emerged on local media of a hole in a field. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is traveling to the site of the hole, a Polish government spokesperson said on July 30.

Tarnawa-Kolonia is located around 90 kilometers from the Polish border and 150 kilometers northwest of Lviv, where at least 31 people were injured, including three children, after a Russian missile struck a residential building.

"The type of object that fell in the vicinity of the town of Tarnawa-Kolonia is being clarified," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The attack on western Ukraine came as part of a larger Russian mass attack on the country, with at least six people killed — including three children — in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and at least one in Kyiv.

The reported incursion is not the first time Russian mass attacks on Ukraine have tested Polish air defenses.

On Dec. 29, 2023, a missile entered Polish airspace, putting the country's defenses on high alert.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass strike, killing two civilians.

Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile launched to intercept the Russian attack.

In what was understood to be a deliberate provocation and test of NATO's response, 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September 2025, triggering consultations under Article 4 of the Atlantic Treaty.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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