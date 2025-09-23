Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities in Bryansk, Samara oblasts, military claims

Ukrainian forces struck the 8-N linear production dispatching station near the village of Naitopovichi in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on Sept. 23, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The news comes as Ukraine escalates attacks against Russian oil infrastructure, a key source of revenue helping Moscow fund its all-out invasion.

The Bryansk Oblast facility is part of the main oil pipeline system 8-N — Stalnoy Kon (Steel Horse) linear production dispatching station and is considered strategically important for supplying fuel to the Russian military.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure in the area of Naitopovichi, a village some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

In a separate attack, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces again targeted the Samara dispatching station in Russia's Samara Oblast.

The facility blends high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields to produce the Urals export-grade oil. Samara Oblast lies some 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

The General Staff also confirmed that Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) hit two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft at the Kacha military airbase, located in occupied Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.