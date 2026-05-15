Ukraine qualifies for 2026 Eurovision finals.

Ukraine advanced to the Eurovision finals on May 14, where singer Leleka will compete with her song "Ridnym" ("To the dear ones") alongside finalists from nine other countries.

Artists from Bulgaria, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and Czechia will also take part in the finals of the song competition.

Eurovision is the longest-running international televised music competition, which began in 1956 and boasts millions of viewers every year.

Ukraine has consistently qualified for the Eurovision final since it began participating in 2003 and won in 2004 with Ruslana's "Wild Dances," in 2016 with Jamala's "1944," and in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania."

Although Ukraine finished in ninth place with Ziferblat's "Bird of Pray" in 2025, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil placed third with their song "Teresa & Maria" in 2024.

Given the success and reach of the international song competition, it has been an effective tool for Ukraine to promote its music abroad.