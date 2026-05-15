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Ukraine qualifies for 2026 Eurovision finals

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by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine qualifies for 2026 Eurovision finals
Leleka from Ukraine performing the song "Ridnym," during the second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest in the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. Picture date: Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ukraine advanced to the Eurovision finals on May 14, where singer Leleka will compete with her song "Ridnym" ("To the dear ones") alongside finalists from nine other countries.

Artists from Bulgaria, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and Czechia will also take part in the finals of the song competition.

Eurovision is the longest-running international televised music competition, which began in 1956 and boasts millions of viewers every year.

Ukraine has consistently qualified for the Eurovision final since it began participating in 2003 and won in 2004 with Ruslana's "Wild Dances," in 2016 with Jamala's "1944," and in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania."

Although Ukraine finished in ninth place with Ziferblat's "Bird of Pray" in 2025, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil placed third with their song "Teresa & Maria" in 2024.

Given the success and reach of the international song competition, it has been an effective tool for Ukraine to promote its music abroad.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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Friday, May 15
Ukraine qualifies for 2026 Eurovision finals.

Ukraine has consistently qualified for the Eurovision final since it began participating in 2003 and won in 2004 with Ruslana's "Wild Dances," in 2016 with Jamala's "1944," and in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania."

Thursday, May 14
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