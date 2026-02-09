Ukraine, France move toward joint arms production with new agreement

Ukraine and France took a step toward joint arms production on Feb. 9, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin signed a letter of intent in Kyiv, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.

"This opens the way for large-scale joint projects in the defense industry. We are moving from supplies to joint production and long-term solutions that systematically strengthen our defense," Fedorov said.

The move comes as Ukraine endures one of its harshest winters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. As severe frosts grip the country, Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy system, stretching the country's depleted air defenses.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed accelerating the delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets, as well as a record shipment of AASM Hammer air-to-ground bombs, the statement read.

Ukraine and France addressed the supply of long-range weapons, including SCALP missiles. Ukraine said it is seeking additional deliveries of SAMP/T, Mistral, and Crotale air defense systems, along with related ammunition.

The two countries are continuing cooperation on the supply of Aster missiles and efforts to accelerate their production as well.

Vautrin and Fedorov were also focused on joint projects involving government agencies and local defense companies, including testing security solutions and developing innovative electronic warfare systems.

Before signing the new agreement on Feb. 9, the French delegation visited the combat positions of Ukraine's air defense forces, where Ukrainian troops demonstrated military rotations and showcased French SAMP/T, Mirage 2000, and Mistral equipment, according to Fedorov.

"Despite sanctions pressure, Russia continues to manufacture missiles and drones. That is why joint production and cooperation with partners are essential to strengthening Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities," Fedorov said.

The recent Russian attacks in mid- and late January caused severe damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power cuts across many regions. At the same time, the strikes have disrupted water supply and heating, with outdoor temperatures dropping below −20 °C (−4 °F).

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the performance of air defense forces in some regions of Ukraine and announced personnel changes in units responsible for shooting down Russian drones.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force's communications department, said a shortage of air defense missiles has left some Ukrainian air defense systems empty at times amid the threat of further Russian attacks.

"Sometimes our anti-aircraft missile systems, such as NASAMS or IRIS-T, simply do not have time to reload during such massive attacks," Ihnat said.

At the same time, Russian attacks are so massive that shooting down all aerial targets is a difficult challenge for Ukraine's strained air defenses.

"Even if 80% of the total is shot down, the remaining 20% causes great damage," he added.