This is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,444 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine launched three offensive operations in 2025, including one in the Dobropillia sector of Donetsk Oblast and two inside Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Feb. 6, according to RBC Ukraine.

Syrskyi said the operations disrupted Russian plans to seize Donetsk Oblast and establish so-called "buffer zones" in border areas.

The commander-in-chief added that Ukrainian forces are on the offensive in roughly a quarter of combat engagements along certain sections of the front line.

The front line now stretches about 1,200 kilometers (746 miles), while advances in drone have expanded the depth of the kill zone to 15–20 kilometers (9-12 miles), Syrskyi said. Drone strikes account for roughly 60% of total fire damage along the front, he added.

According to Syrskyi, the number of Russian troops deployed on Ukrainian territory has remained largely unchanged over the past six months, totaling about 711,000–712,000 personnel, including operational reserves. At the same time, Russia is losing an average of 1,000 to 1,100 troops per day.

Syrskyi also said Russian forces failed to achieve any significant operational gains in January.

Former Ukraine border guard chief embroiled in bribery scandal dismissed from military

Last updated 2:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

Serhii Deineko, former head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, has been dismissed from the Ukrainian military following his being charged in a bribery scandal, Suspilne reported on Feb. 6.

Deineko, who headed the State Border Guard from 2019 to Jan. 4, 2026, was charged last month in relation to a 204,000 euro bribery scheme.

In 2023 border guards received at least 204,000 euros for facilitating the smuggling of cigarettes through the border between Ukraine and the European Union, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said.

The smugglers used vehicles with fake diplomatic license plates whose passengers were relatives of Ukrainian diplomats, according to the NABU.

Their diplomatic passports enabled them to cross the border without inspections, the bureau said.

Spokesperson for the border service, Andrii Demchenko, told Suspilne on Feb. 6 was dismissed from military service by order dated Feb. 2.

The exact reason for the dismissal was not specified.

Russian General Vladimir Alekseev shot multiple times in Moscow, Kremlin confirms

Last updated 1:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev has been shot multiple times in Moscow by an unknown assailant, the Kremlin said on Feb 6.

"There was an attempt on the life of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeeev in Moscow. He was taken to hospital, and a criminal case has been opened," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

According to reports, the gunman fled the scene of the attack and their identity is unknown, with Peskov saying "security services are doing their work."

"The killer was waiting for the Lieutenant General of the Russian Defense Ministry today near a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway," the Russian media channel SHOT reports.

Russia launches Friday morning rush hour missile, drone attack on Ukraine

Last updated 9:31 a.m. Kyiv time.

Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb, 6, with air raid sirens sounding across the entire country during the morning rush hour.

Air raid alerts were issued shortly before 9 a.m. Kyiv time, with Ukraine's Air Force warning of Shahed-type drones and missiles in the country's airspace.

Russian drones were recorded operating over Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts.

It also said Russian MiG-31s — a twin-seat supersonic aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles — were active in Russian airspace. High-speed missiles were reported heading in the direction of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

There are no reports of damage or casualties at this time.

At least 4 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 6.



Russia launched 328 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 297 drones. At least 22 drones made it through, striking 14 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in two locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed two and injured five civilians over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone and aerial bomb strikes killed a man and injured three others in the Synelnykove district, while a separate Russian attack killed an 81-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six people suffered injuries due to Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 19 settlements, injuring a person, over the past day, the local military administration said.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure left consumers without power in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts, the Energy Ministry said.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,244,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,244,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6.

The number includes 720 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,648 tanks, 24,007 armored fighting vehicles, 77,311 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,014 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,295 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 125,920 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.