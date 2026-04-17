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'Incredible record' — Ukrainian drone manufacturer shows remote control of interceptor from 2,000 kilometers away

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by Polina Moroziuk
'Incredible record' — Ukrainian drone manufacturer shows remote control of interceptor from 2,000 kilometers away
The Ukrainian-made "Sting" and 'Salut' interceptor drone, as well as a new Ukrainian-made interceptor drone whose name has not yet been announced are seen on March 31, 2026 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian drone manufacturer "Wild Hornets" demonstrated on April 17 what it called a "record-breaking" launch of an interceptor drone over 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), with the operator based in northern Ukraine.

The Sting interceptor drone was remotely controlled using Hornet Vision Ctrl technology, a proprietary system developed by the company that has already begun large-scale deployment.

The company did not specify in its statement when the mission took place, what the target was, or in which country the drone was operating.

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A video purportedly showing a Sting interceptor drone, produced by the Ukrainian company Wild Hornets, conducting a mission 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) from its operator. (Wild Hornets/X)

Hornet Vision Ctrl is a remote control system that allows operators to pilot interceptor drones from far beyond the launch site.

The system is built around an upgraded ground control station and communication modules that transmit video and control signals over long distances, enabling operators to control drones from hundreds of kilometers away.

"Wild Hornets" unveiled its remote control technology for Sting interceptor drones in March, saying it had undergone "several months of combat testing" and proven effective.

The company aimed to begin mass production of the system, which would allow crews to control drones at distances of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles), though the technology also proved capable of longer-range operations.

Using the system, Ukrainian soldier Roman, call sign "Hulk," of the "Bulava" unit shot down two Russian drones located 500 kilometers (310 miles) away, a feat "Wild Hornets" described as an "absolute world record."

Interceptor drones such as the Sting are designed to detect and destroy enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly Shahed-type drones widely used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.  

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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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