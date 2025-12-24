KI logo
Ukraine

Ukraine election poll shows tight first round, decisive Zaluzhnyi runoff win over Zelensky

3 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine election poll shows tight first round, decisive Zaluzhnyi runoff win over Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. Valerii Zaluzhnyi (R). (Genya Savilov / Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, would advance to a second round if presidential elections were held in the near future, according to a SOCIS poll published on Dec. 24.

The poll comes as Ukrainian lawmakers begin preparing legislation for the possibility of holding elections under martial law, following Zelensky's instruction to draft the necessary legal framework.

According to the survey, Zelensky would receive 22% of the vote in the first round, narrowly ahead of Zaluzhnyi's 21%. A significant share of respondents — 24.1% — said they were undecided, an increase from 21.1% recorded in October.

In a hypothetical runoff between the two, Zaluzhnyi would secure a decisive victory, winning 64% of the vote compared to Zelensky's 36%, according to the poll.

Become a member – go ad‑free

If Zaluzhnyi were not to run, the second round would likely pit Zelensky against Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence. In that scenario, Budanov would defeat Zelensky with 56% of the vote against 44%.

The poll surveyed 2,000 respondents using a stratified quota sample. The research was conducted through face-to-face interviews, utilizing the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing method.

The results come amid renewed debate in Kyiv over elections during wartime.

Zelensky said in December that he is prepared to hold elections while the war continues, but only if Ukraine's allies can guarantee security — a condition that would require Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Security remains the central obstacle to holding a nationwide vote, but it is not the only challenge.

According to U.N. figures, more than six million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of Russia's all-out war, while another 3.7 million are internally displaced, complicating voter participation.

Under current Ukrainian law, elections are prohibited during a state of martial law. They could take place only if martial law is lifted or if parliament amends the legislation.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian parliament formed a special working group to draft laws governing elections during and after the war.

Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said the legislation would be used only once.

Ukraine's Central Election Commission also resumed work on the state voter register on Dec. 23, marking the first such step since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

read also

With his right-hand man gone, Zelensky learns to rule Ukraine alone
It’s been nearly a month since President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to oust his right-hand man. Unable to immediately find a due successor, the president is now running the country alone. Being second only to the president, former President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak has gathered unprecedented powers over the years, having a say in who becomes the country’s prime minister and general prosecutor, and heading Ukraine’s delegation in the U.S.-led peace talks. According to a source in the Pres
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Ukrainians reject wartime elections despite US push, poll shows
Less than one-tenth of Ukrainians support holding immediate elections, even in the absence of a ceasefire with Russia, according to a recent poll.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
PoliticsValerii ZaluzhnyiVolodymyr ZelenskyElections
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 24
Video
Why Russia sent Ukrainian children to North Korea, explained.

The Kyiv Independent’s Myroslava Chauin speaks with Kateryna Rashevska, a legal expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights and a children’s rights activist, about evidence that Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories were transferred to a children’s camp in North Korea.

Wednesday, December 24
Show More

Editors' Picks