KI logo
Politics

Ukraine set to count voters, preparing for potential elections during war

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine set to count voters, preparing for potential elections during war
A man with a kid leaves at the polling booth at the station during the parliamentary elections in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 21 July 2019. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Central Election Commission resumed work on the state voter register on Dec. 23 for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

The move comes as lawmakers prepare legislation for the possibility of holding elections under martial law. President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked them with drafting the necessary legislative proposals in early December.

"Updating the voter register is one of the fundamental conditions for holding any elections," said David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction. "The war had a significant impact on demographic indicators, and this must be reflected in the register. There is a lot of work to be done in this direction."

Following ongoing U.S. pressure, Zelensky said in early December that he is ready to hold elections during the war, but only if Western partners can ensure security — a condition that would require Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ensuring security is the main challenge for holding elections during war, but Ukraine also faces several other significant challenges. According to United Nations (UN) figures, over 6 million Ukrainians left the country as a result of Russia's war and are currently abroad.  Another 3.7 million are internally displaced.

Ukrainian law bans elections during martial law, but they could be held if the law is lifted or the legislation is amended.

Earlier this week, a working group was formed in the Ukrainian parliament to draft laws for elections to be held during and after the war. Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said the law will be used only once.

read also

With his right-hand man gone, Zelensky learns to rule Ukraine alone
It’s been nearly a month since President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to oust his right-hand man. Unable to immediately find a due successor, the president is now running the country alone. Being second only to the president, former President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak has gathered unprecedented powers over the years, having a say in who becomes the country’s prime minister and general prosecutor, and heading Ukraine’s delegation in the U.S.-led peace talks. According to a source in the Pres
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
ParliamentUkraineElections in Ukraine
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, December 23
Ukraine-Russia talks 'going along,' Trump says.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at an event in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 22, said talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine are ongoing, but offered few specifics on progress, next steps, or deadlines.

Show More

Editors' Picks