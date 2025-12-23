Ukraine set to count voters, preparing for potential elections during war

Ukraine's Central Election Commission resumed work on the state voter register on Dec. 23 for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

The move comes as lawmakers prepare legislation for the possibility of holding elections under martial law. President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked them with drafting the necessary legislative proposals in early December.

"Updating the voter register is one of the fundamental conditions for holding any elections," said David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction. "The war had a significant impact on demographic indicators, and this must be reflected in the register. There is a lot of work to be done in this direction."

Following ongoing U.S. pressure, Zelensky said in early December that he is ready to hold elections during the war, but only if Western partners can ensure security — a condition that would require Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Ensuring security is the main challenge for holding elections during war, but Ukraine also faces several other significant challenges. According to United Nations (UN) figures, over 6 million Ukrainians left the country as a result of Russia's war and are currently abroad. Another 3.7 million are internally displaced.

Ukrainian law bans elections during martial law, but they could be held if the law is lifted or the legislation is amended.

Earlier this week, a working group was formed in the Ukrainian parliament to draft laws for elections to be held during and after the war. Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said the law will be used only once.