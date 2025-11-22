0 out of 25,000

Sunday, November 23, 2025
Ukraine downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter with deep strike drone for first time, military claims

by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter with deep strike drone for first time, military claims
Photo for illustrative purposes: An Mi-8 helicopter, previously used by the Russian Armed Forces, is presented at an exhibition in Kamensk-Shakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on May 28, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with in Rostov Oblast with a deep strike drone, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on Nov. 22.

The operation marks the first time Ukraine has used a deep strike drone to down a Russian Mi-8.

The helicopter was shot down near Kuteynikovo in Russia's Rostov Oblast, the SSO reported on Telegram. The date and details of the operation were not disclosed.

"We are changing the rules of the game: now we are hunting!" the SSO wrote.

Footage allegedly documenting a Ukrainian deep strike against a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Rostov Oblast published on Nov. 22, 2025. (Ukraine's Special Operations Forces / Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the Ukrainian military's claims at the time of publication.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter widely used for transport, combat support, and humanitarian missions. Introduced in the 1960s, it remains one of the most widely operated helicopters globally, valued for its versatility, durability, and ability to operate in challenging environments.

The aircraft has previously been targeted in Urkainian strikes. In September, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), reported that it destroyed several Mi-8 helicopters in attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea.

In June, the Ukrainian military claimed it destroyed an Mi-8 at an airfield in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

