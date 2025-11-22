How Steve Witkoff pushed Ukraine sympathizers out of White House, and led the US into Russia's arms

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff before their talks in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is running a shadow operation inside the White House in an effort to sideline pro-Ukraine officials, the Kyiv Independent has learned.

Witkoff — a real estate mogul with no diplomatic background before his appointment — has emerged as one of the central architects of a new Washington peace proposal that Ukrainian officials say revives the Kremlin's most sweeping demands.

A source in Ukraine's President's Office earlier said that Witkoff is shaping the plan in direct coordination with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's top economic negotiator and an operator in Moscow's efforts to influence Washington.

"He has been doing it for months," the source said, mentioning Witkoff's 28-point plan that has been seen in Kyiv as a de facto capitulation to Russia.

The plan, approved by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, includes requirements for Ukraine to cede territory, slash its military, and limit its alliances — proposals far more sweeping than those discussed in earlier negotiation rounds.

"Ukraine may soon face an extremely difficult choice. Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either 28 complicated points or the hardest winter yet — and the risks that follow," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

According to Ukrainian and U.S. officials, the Kyiv Independent spoke with, it seems that after months-long back and forth, Witkoff's view of peace has won over Washington.

From Manhattan skyscrapers to Kremlin backchannels

Witkoff is an American real estate developer, investor, and founder of the Witkoff Group, a major real estate development and investment firm based in New York City.

Nothing in his background suggests expertise in Eastern European geopolitics or conflict resolution.

"Steve Witkoff is simply someone Trump trusts," Alexandra Filippenko, a U.S.-Russia relations expert, told the Kyiv Independent, noting their relationship dates back to the 1980s Manhattan real estate scene. "Trump values that kind of loyalty," she said.

Yet beyond real estate, Witkoff has served as Trump's special envoy to the Middle East and has increasingly engaged in talks relating to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Witkoff appears overly aligned with Moscow and lacks a clear understanding of Ukraine's position.

For Ukraine, the envoy has become a deeply concerning figure.

Witkoff has emerged as Trump's de facto personal envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, participating in solo meetings with foreign leaders while bypassing diplomatic protocol.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on May 28, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

The envoy has met Putin at least five times, spending three to four hours with him during each session on Feb. 11, March 13, April 11 and 25, and again in August.

After nearly every meeting, the U.S. president declared that "great progress was made," while Witkoff later echoed Kremlin talking points in his conversations with U.S. media.

The envoy also reportedly used Kremlin translators during these talks.

This kind of approach has alarmed U.S. officials, who said that Witkoff appears overly aligned with Moscow and lacks a clear understanding of Ukraine's position. In July, he also urged Trump to lift U.S. energy sanctions on Russia and pushed a territorial swap that Ukrainian officials consider unworkable and a dangerous concession.

The Moscow walks

Witkoff's other track has been his talks with Dmitriev, who heads Russia's Direct Investment Fund and has long served as one of Putin's key emissaries to the West.

Each time Witkoff traveled to Russia, Dmitriev was waiting — the two held quiet, informal meetings away from official channels.

When Witkoff landed in Moscow on Aug. 6, they strolled together through Zaryadye Park in the city center, a scene that showed the unusually comfortable rapport between Washington's envoy and Russia's chief negotiator.

In the latest contacts, Dmitriev flew to Washington and was planning to meet Witkoff on Oct. 25, though it remains unclear if the meeting occurred. There were no public announcements.

Russia's top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev talks to US President Donald Trump's Envoy Steve Witkoff in Saint Petersburg on April 11, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokovyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shortly after, the new U.S. peace proposal emerged — one that looks remarkably like Moscow's demands.

Witkoff has spent the past month quietly shaping the framework, working directly with Dmitriev, a source familiar with the matter said.

Multiple sources noted that European allies were excluded from drafting the plan — and Ukraine was cut out as well.

War inside the White House

Witkoff's close coordination with Dmitriev points to a deeper internal struggle in Washington.

According to a source familiar with the power dynamics, Witkoff is running a broader operation with Dmitriev, trying to sideline the pro-Ukraine voices in the Trump administration.

One of the people responsible for communications for the White House is seen as "one of Witkoff's people," feeding media talking points favorable to Witkoff and his Russia-friendly approach, a source familiar with the matter said.

Steve Witkoff, U.S. envoy to the Middle East, (L), and Marco Rubio, U.S. secretary of state, (R), in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 11, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House right now is a mess of competing factions, each trying to present their version of events as the official administration line, the source told the Kyiv Independent.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Nov. 21 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff have been developing the peace plan together during the past month.

She said both have been "engaged with both sides" and that the president backs the effort. But a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that Rubio — who once openly called Putin a "war criminal" — had no involvement in crafting the new plan.

According to a high-ranking U.S. official who spoke on conditions of anonymity, the current plan is supported by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, while other top U.S. officials were cut out of the negotiations process.

Ukraine loses its champion

Making matters worse for Kyiv, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will step down from his role in January, a White House source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

Kellogg's exit will leave Ukraine without its chief advocate in the Trump White House just as Witkoff, working with Dmitriev, tries to consolidate control over Ukraine policy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 14, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

The Ukraine envoy has consistently spoken more forcefully against Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure than other officials in the Trump administration.

His stance often placed him at odds with Witkoff, who repeated several Putin talking points and pushed a peace plan centered on Ukrainian territorial concessions.

Kellogg has told associates that January marks a "natural end" to his term, leaving Ukraine's position in the administration more precarious than ever.