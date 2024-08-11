Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine downs 53 Russian drones overnight, Air Force says

by Kateryna Denisova August 11, 2024 1:25 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
Ukrainian air defense shot down 53 of the 57 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 11, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and occupied Balaklava in Crimea, Russia's Kursk region and the town of Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai, according to Oleshchuk.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Rivne oblasts, the commander said.

Air alert in Poltava Oblast lasted up to 14 hours due to the drone attack threat.

Moscow's troops also launched four North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

"KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely hit their intended targets, pose a serious threat to the population," Oleshchuk said.

Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast's Brovary district, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.

The attack also injured three people, including a 13-year-old.

Russian forces also shelled the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Oleshchuk said.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
