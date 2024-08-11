Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 30 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured 30 over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 11.

Russia targeted a total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter seven regions.

Russian forces launched a long-lasting drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Aug. 11. About 10 Shahed-type drones were shot down over Kyiv, Kyiv City Military Administration said.

According to the local authorities, Russia also launched Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, that were downed in Kyiv Oblast.

Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast's Brovary district, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.

The attack also injured three people, including a 13-year-old.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv on the evening of Aug. 10, damaged the local House of Children and Youth Creativity, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A Russian missile hit the two-story administrative building, causing a fire on the roof, he said.

An 87-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Lisova Stinka near Kupiansk, according to Syniehubov.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 10, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones attacked the village of Dniprovske in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging a house and a car, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Two men suffered injuries, he added.

Later on Aug. 10, Russian forces shelled the town of Ochakiv in the region, injuring four people — two women, aged 70 and 73, and two men, aged 44 and 69. One woman was hospitalized, Kim said.

The attack damaged seven houses and a power line. The fires caused by the attack were extinguished, the governor said.

Russian forces also attacked Kramatorsk, Hrodivka and Stinky in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people suffered injuries.

Another attack on the city of Kramatorsk on the morning of Aug. 11 injured four people, according to the governor. An infrastructure facility was hit, he said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Polohy district, killing a 68-year-old man and injuring a 63-year-old woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson with drones, injuring 10 people, including a 15-year-old boy, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration. One person was killed and one more injured in the region over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A total of 34 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast, the local authorities said. Two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine's National Police reported.