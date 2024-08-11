Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 2, including 4-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast overnight on Aug. 11, killing two people and injuring three others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in the region's Brovary district, the authorities said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.

The attack also injured three people, including a 13-year-old.

Ukraine's Air Force announced an aerial alert overnight on Aug. 10-11 due to the threat of Russian missiles in the region. Residents reported hearing explosions in Kyiv's suburbs shortly after 12:30 a.m. local time. The Ukrainian outlet Suspilne also reported explosions in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts throughout the night.

Russian forces have intensified attacks against Kyiv in the summer of 2024. A mass drone attack launched on July 31 was the heaviest drone strike on the capital since the beginning of the year, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia also targeted Kyiv in a missile strike on July 8 that hit a children's hospital, killing two people and injuring 32 others.