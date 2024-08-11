Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 2, including 4-year-old boy

by Abbey Fenbert August 11, 2024 6:43 AM 2 min read
Rescue workers clear rubble from an attack site in Kyiv Oblast on Aug. 11, 2024. (Screenshot / State Emergency Service)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast overnight on Aug. 11, killing two people and injuring three others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in the region's Brovary district, the authorities said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.

The attack also injured three people, including a 13-year-old.

Ukraine's Air Force announced an aerial alert overnight on Aug. 10-11 due to the threat of Russian missiles in the region. Residents reported hearing explosions in Kyiv's suburbs shortly after 12:30 a.m. local time. The Ukrainian outlet Suspilne also reported explosions in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts throughout the night.

Russian forces have intensified attacks against Kyiv in the summer of 2024. A mass drone attack launched on July 31 was the heaviest drone strike on the capital since the beginning of the year, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia also targeted Kyiv in a missile strike on July 8 that hit a children's hospital, killing two people and injuring 32 others.  

Ukraine war latest: At least 57 victims in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka; Kyiv strikes Russian airbase
Key developments on Aug. 9: * Russian attack against supermarket in Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka kills 14, injures 43 * 700 bombs destroyed in Ukrainian strike against Russia’s Lipetsk airbase, source says * Ukrainian FPV drone hit another Russian helicopter in Kursk Oblast, source says * Ab…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
