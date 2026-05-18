'A terrible mistake?' As Putin heads to China, Russian drone hits Chinese-linked cargo ship near Odesa

A Russian drone reportedly struck a Chinese-linked civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea near Odesa Oblast overnight on May 18, putting Chinese nationals at risk just a day before Vladimir Putin is expected in Beijing to deepen Moscow's "strategic partnership" with China.

Ukraine's Navy said the bulk carrier KSL DEYANG, designed to transport unpackaged bulk cargoes such as grains or coal, was flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by a Chinese company, with a crew of Chinese nationals on board.

"Russia once again demonstrates that its attacks threaten not only Ukraine. Now even the ships of its closest partners are at risk in the Black Sea," the Navy said in a Telegram statement.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reacted with irony, saying, "This is something new."

“It is interesting what motivated the Russians when they decided tonight to hit a Chinese commercial vessel in our sea with a Shahed drone. There were no casualties, but this is something new. Was it a 'terrible mistake,' comrades?" Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook.

Along with the Chinese-linked ship, another civilian vessel flying under the flag of Guinea-Bissau was also hit, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. Both vessels were in the waiting area and moving through Ukraine's maritime corridor toward the ports of Greater Odesa.

Kiper said small fires broke out on both ships after the strikes but were extinguished by the crews. No crew members were injured, and both vessels continued toward port.

The strikes were part of a broader combined Russian overnight attack on Ukraine, including a mass drone assault specifically targeting Odesa Oblast, where two people were injured, among them an 11-year-old child.

China has remained crucial to Russia's war economy, continuing to buy Russian oil and supply dual-use goods used by the Russian military despite officially claiming neutrality.

Moscow has not yet commented on the strikes.