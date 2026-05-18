Zelensky's ex-chief of staff released on over $3 million bail amid major corruption probe

Andriy Yermak, the former head of the President's Office, suspected in money laundering in a major corruption probe, was released from custody on bail of Hr 140 million ($3.1 million) on May 18.

Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's former second-in-command, was released after spending four days in pre-trial detention, following a May 13 court decision placing him in custody for two months pending bail. He said he could not afford the bail himself and would "rely on friends for help."

The bail funds were reportedly sourced from multiple sources, including contributions from Serhii Rebrov, the former head coach of Ukraine national football team.

Yermak was charged with money laundering tied to the construction of a luxury cottage complex outside Kyiv on May 11.

Investigators allege that more than Hr 460 million, or $8.9 million, were laundered between 2021 and 2025 through the construction of an elite residential compound in the village of Kozyn, a wealthy enclave south of the capital.

According to the prosecution, the funds for the lavish construction project were generated via the multi-million dollar corruption scheme centered around the state nuclear monopoly Energoatom. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) alleges that 10-15% kickbacks were collected by high-ranking officials from Energoatom's contractors in exchange for keeping their status as suppliers and for not blocking their products and services.

One of the four houses financed through the corruption scheme was allegedly meant for Yermak. Six more people were charged in the same case, including ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and Timur Mindich, Zelensky's former business partner.

Yermak and his lawyer denied wrongdoing, calling the charges "unfounded." Yermak vowed to appeal the court's ruling.

After his release on bail, the former President's Office head is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet, report a change of residence, not leave Kyiv without permission, not communicate with other suspects, and hand in his foreign passports.