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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,350,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Tania Myronyshena
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,350,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Newly recruited soldiers of Ukraine’s 159th Separate Mechanized Brigade take part in military exercises at a training ground in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 14, 2026. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,350,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 18.

The number includes 1,220 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,939 tanks, 24,583 armored combat vehicles, 97,338 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,262 artillery systems, 1,792 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,386 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 297,057 drones, 1,415 ground robotic systems, 4,628 cruise missiles, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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