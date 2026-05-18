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Russian drones, missiles strike multiple Ukrainian regions, injuring at least 12

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russian drones, missiles strike multiple Ukrainian regions, injuring at least 12
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Dnipro overnight on May 18, 2026. The attack injured at least 12 people across multiple Ukrainian cities. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine's central and southern regions overnight on May 18, injuring at least 12 people, including two children, officials reported.

In the southern port city of Odesa, Russian drones struck a residential building in the city, injuring an 11-year-old boy as well as a 59-year-old man, Serhii Lysak, head of the local military administration, reported.

The attack on Odesa also damaged an educational lecture hall as well as a kindergarten, Lysak added.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, multiple explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. local time, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, as Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian missiles approaching the city.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said that a strike was reported at a 24-storey residential building, with several fires reported burning throughout the city.

At least nine people, including one child, were injured in Dnipro, with four of the injured victims requiring hospitalization, Hanzha added.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Russia regularly launches strikes on Odesa and Dnipro as it continues to target Ukraine’s energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure in regular overnight attacks.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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