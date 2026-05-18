At least 2 killed, 49 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 49 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on May 17.

Russia launched 524 drones and 22 missiles, including 14 ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said. Of them, 503 drones and 4 missiles were shot down. Direct hits by 18 missiles and 16 drones were recorded at 34 locations.

One person was killed, and nine others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks targeted critical infrastructure and civilian areas, damaging at least 15 houses, a shop, a bus, and several cars.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others, according to local authorities. Russian forces carried out 50 strikes, focusing on residential infrastructure.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 26 people, including 18 wounded after a missile strike on a residential neighborhood in Dnipro, local authorities said. Among the injured were a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. Russian forces used missiles, drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs in the attacks.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast injured four people and heavily damaged residential areas, local authorities reported. At least 24 houses and six apartment buildings were damaged, alongside civilian infrastructure, shops, warehouses, and vehicles. Russian forces struck populated areas in the region 24 times in total.

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured three people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian troops carried out 756 strikes on 42 settlements.

Russian forces launched a mass drone attack against Odesa, injuring two people, an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man, local authorities said. Drone strikes hit three residential buildings, completely destroying one of them.

Russian drones also struck two civilian vessels flying the flags of Guinea-Bissau and the Marshall Islands. The latter owned by a Chinese company and carrying a crew of Chinese nationals. The vessels were traveling through Ukraine’s maritime corridor toward the ports of Greater Odesa. No casualties were reported, and both vessels continued toward port.

A 63-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In total, eight settlements were damaged in the attacks.