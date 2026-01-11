KI logo
War

Ukraine brings US-made Tempest air defense system into combat, footage suggests

1 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine brings US-made Tempest air defense system into combat, footage suggests
Screenshot from an Air Force Command Center video showing the Tempest air defense system in action. (Air Force Command Center)

The U.S.-made short-range Tempest surface-to-air missile system has entered combat in Ukraine, according to video footage recently released by the Air Force.

Ukraine's Air Force Command Center published video that shows the Tempest system repelling an attack in a New Year's post, without announcing or identifying the new weapon. The Ukrainian analyst group Vodohrai later reported that the footage depicts the Tempest in action.

The video shows a Tempest missile intercepting a Russian drone during an overnight aerial attack.

The U.S. defense company V2X debuted the Tempest platform at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition in October, but the system's transfer to Ukraine was not publicly announced.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Tempest surface-to-air missile system is designed to engage drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft in all weather conditions.

While V2X did not specify the type of interceptor missile during the AUSA exhibition, the Tempest likely uses the radar-guided AGM-114L Hellfire Longbow. Hellfire missiles typically carry a 9 kg (20-pound) warhead, powerful enough to destroy drones and minimize collateral damage from falling debris.

Ukraine has relied on Western-supplied air defense systems to counter Russian aerial attacks throughout the full-scale war. Complexes such as the Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and SAMP/T systems are capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles, while e German-made Gepard and Skynex systems are primarily used to counter drones.

Video thumbnail

Become a member – go ad‑free

UkraineAir defenseUnited StatesWeapons procurement
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 11
Ukraine condemns Iran protest crackdown, urges global pressure.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Jan. 10 condemned Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests and called on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran, drawing parallels between its domestic repression and its conduct on the global stage.

Video
How Putin began taking Crimea long before 2014.

Russia’s takeover of Crimea did not begin in 2014. In the first part of a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit looks at how Russia began moving to seize the peninsula immediately after Ukraine gained independence in 1991.

UK allocates $270 million for future peacekeeping force.

"We are surging investment into our preparations (...) ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the multinational force (in) Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure U.K.," U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said.

Show More

Editors' Picks