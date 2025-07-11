Ukraine deploying interceptor drones to defend Kyiv amid surge in Russian attacks

Ukraine is deploying a new interceptor drone system to defend Kyiv against mounting Russian aerial strikes, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on July 11.

Russia has intensified its drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting cities including the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

Facing delays and shortages in Western arms deliveries, especially air defense systems and missiles, Ukraine is turning to homegrown solutions, investing in the development of low-cost interceptor drones as an alternative.

The so-called Clear Sky project aims to protect Kyiv with the support of domestically made drone interceptors. The initiative also includes establishing a training center for drone operators and forming additional mobile units to patrol Kyiv and its outskirts, according to Tkachenko.

The Ukrainian government has allocated Hr 260 million ($6.2 million) for the Clear Sky initiative. The team working on the project is also seeking to raise extra-budgetary funds, Tkachenko added.

During several months of testing, the system intercepted nearly 550 Russian drones over Kyiv Oblast, the official said.

"Those 550 intercepted (Shahed-type drones) are not just numbers — they represent lives saved, infrastructure protected, and hospitals, schools, and energy facilities preserved," Tkachenko said.

"This is an investment in the safety of every resident of Kyiv. While Russia continues its attacks, we continue to strengthen our defenses. The sky over Kyiv will be clear," he added.

Throughout late spring and early summer 2025, Russia has ramped up aggression against Ukraine with a series of record-breaking mass strikes.

The Russian July 10 attack killed two people and injured another 28 in Kyiv. The night before, Russia slammed Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, using 728 drones and seven cruise and six ballistic missiles.