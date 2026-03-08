KI logo
Culture

Ukraine condemns Russia's return to Venice Biennale, calling it 'normalization of genocidal policy'

2 min read
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine condemns Russia's return to Venice Biennale, calling it 'normalization of genocidal policy'
Photo for illustrative purposes. A general view of the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine condemned on March 8 Russia's impending return to the Venice Biennale, saying that it sends "a dangerous signal of support for aggression, tolerance of Russian war crimes, and the normalization of the Russian occupiers' genocidal policy."

The Art Biennale, one of the largest and most prestigious cultural events in the world, will take place from May 9. Russia will participate for the first time since 2022, when it was effectively canceled after chosen participants dropped out in protest against Russia's war in Ukraine.

A statement against Russia's return, released by the Foreign Ministry, referenced Russia's attacks against Ukrainian cultural heritage since the start of the invasion of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014 and the full-scale war in 2022.

Three hundred forty-six artists and 123 Ukrainian and foreign media professionals have been killed by Russia since 2022, according to the Foreign Ministry. Additionally, 1,707 cultural heritage sites and 2,503 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Foreign Ministry also referenced Russia's centuries-long history of Russification policies imposed on the Ukrainian people.

"In this context," the statement reads, "any admission of Russian representatives to international art events is unacceptable."

"Adherence to the values of freedom, human dignity, and international law must be defining for the global artistic community, as must solidarity with the Ukrainian people whose culture is being targeted for destruction."

The Russian pavilion is led by commissioner Anastasia Karneeva, who was chosen for the role by Russia's Culture Ministry in 2021 for an eight-year term. It has been reported that Karneeva maintains personal and professional ties to Russia's military industrial complex.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

What’s on at the Venice Biennale? Russian soft power
In the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian pavilion is set to return to the Venice Art Biennale with a “musical festival come to life” that serves as “a space for dialogue and exchange.” The pavilion was effectively canceled in 2022 after the artists and curator chosen to represent Russia withdrew in protest of the invasion. At the time, the organizers of the Biennale released a statement praising the decision and condemning “all those who use violence to prevent
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
UkraineForeign MinistryRussia
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 8
Saturday, March 7
Show More

Editors' Picks