News Feed

Over 330 Russian troops killed in failed attack in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine's intelligence claims, shows footage

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
A soldier of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) Tymur Special Unit during a close combat with Russian forces in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. Footage released on Aug. 5, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

Editor's note: The article contains graphic footage.

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) special forces fought off a Russian attempt to advance in Sumy Oblast, "destroying more than eight Russian companies" during the battle, the agency said on Aug. 5

"Total Russian losses: at least 334 killed, more than 550 wounded," HUR claimed, releasing a video of the engagement.

Russian forces entered Sumy Oblast earlier this year after recapturing most of neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, aiming to carve out a "buffer zone" along Ukraine's northeastern border.

During the recent engagement, soldiers of the Tymur Special Unit moved behind Russian lines and cleared out the Russian positions, disrupting the supply of provisions and ammunition in the process, the intelligence agency said.

"According to intercepted communications, Russian soldiers refused to attack the positions of the Tymur Special Unit, citing fabricated reasons," HUR claimed on its Telegram channel.

The intelligence agency did not specify the exact date or location of the skirmish.

A video published by the agency purports to show close-range combat between Ukrainian special soldiers and Russian forces, drone and artillery attacks against Russian positions, and killed Russian troops.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Russia has intensified its operations in Sumy Oblast in June as part of its summer offensive, though Ukraine claimed it had managed to halt the Russian advance and even recapture some villages.

The Ukrainian military confirmed on July 27 that its forces had retaken the village of Kindrativka, only a few days after the liberation of the border settlement of Andriivka.

While Russia continues to hold about a dozen border villages in Sumy Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed last month that Ukrainian forces are "gradually pushing the Russian forces out."

A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)
RussiaUkraineWarSumy OblastUkraine's military intelligence
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

