Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine liberates Kindrativka village in Sumy Oblast amid ongoing Russian offensive

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine liberates Kindrativka village in Sumy Oblast amid ongoing Russian offensive
Photo for illustrative purposes. A road to the Russian border is covered with netting to protect against FPV kamikaze drones in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have retaken the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, pushing back Russian attempts to advance in the area, a spokesperson for the Kursk military group confirmed to Suspilne on July 27.

Stabilization measures in the village are currently underway, the spokesperson added.

The Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported the village's liberation two days earlier, noting it was the second settlement recaptured since Russia opened a new front in Sumy Oblast in early June.

Russian forces' push followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's May declaration that Moscow aimed to create a "security buffer zone" along Ukraine's northeastern border.

Article image
A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

According to DeepState, Ukrainian forces inflicted "heavy losses" on Russia's 40th, 150th, and 30th battalions during the liberation, reportedly killing the commander of the 30th Battalion.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Andriivka on July 22, located just 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) from the border with Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Sumy Oblast has been a key target for Russian forces throughout the full-scale invasion due to its location on the northeastern frontier. It continues to face near-daily strikes, but Ukrainian forces have maintained control over most of the region.

Ukraine’s F-16 have a new trick to avoid Russian ballistic missiles
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets have been given a badly-needed boost with the creation of new mobile maintenance and operations modules which will help them evade Russian ballistic missile strikes. Developed by the Come Back Alive charity foundation and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the two types of mobile modules contain everything needed to both maintain and equip the aircraft and to conduct operations. F-16 fighter jets are crucial for Ukraine as they significantly strengthen its air def
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaSumy OblastRussian offensiveUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks