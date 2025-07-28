Ukraine liberates Kindrativka village in Sumy Oblast amid ongoing Russian offensive

Ukrainian forces have retaken the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, pushing back Russian attempts to advance in the area, a spokesperson for the Kursk military group confirmed to Suspilne on July 27.

Stabilization measures in the village are currently underway, the spokesperson added.

The Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported the village's liberation two days earlier, noting it was the second settlement recaptured since Russia opened a new front in Sumy Oblast in early June.

Russian forces' push followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's May declaration that Moscow aimed to create a "security buffer zone" along Ukraine's northeastern border.

A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

According to DeepState, Ukrainian forces inflicted "heavy losses" on Russia's 40th, 150th, and 30th battalions during the liberation, reportedly killing the commander of the 30th Battalion.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Andriivka on July 22, located just 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) from the border with Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Sumy Oblast has been a key target for Russian forces throughout the full-scale invasion due to its location on the northeastern frontier. It continues to face near-daily strikes, but Ukrainian forces have maintained control over most of the region.