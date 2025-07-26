Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine 'thwarts Russian plan for the Sumy Oblast,' Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine 'thwarts Russian plan for the Sumy Oblast,' Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (R) while visiting border areas of Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22, 2024. (Presidential Office)

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops in Sumy Oblast, disrupting Moscow's attempts to expand its foothold in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 26.

Russia opened a new front in Sumy Oblast in early June, capturing around a dozen border villages. The push followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's May declaration that Moscow aimed to create a "security buffer zone" along Ukraine's northeastern border.

"Although this region remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deeper into Sumy Oblast from the border," Zelensky wrote following a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"I thanked the Commander-in-Chief for managing to thwart the Russian plan for the Sumy region. Our active actions in Sumy Oblast continue, and I am grateful to each unit that is gradually pushing the Russian forces out."

The president's statement came after the battlefield tracking group DeepState reported on July 25 that Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Kindrativka near the Russian border.

Article image
A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Zelensky warned in May that a 50,000-strong Russian force was massing near the oblast. Syrskyi said last month that Ukraine had managed to pin down this grouping and halt its progress, describing the Russian advance as "faltering."

Sumy Oblast has been a key target for Russian forces throughout the full-scale invasion due to its location on the northeastern frontier. It continues to face near-daily strikes, but Ukrainian forces have maintained control over most of the region.

Zelensky’s big Ukraine blunder, explained
For many who came to know Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only after Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the president’s recent move on anti-graft agencies was jarring. In the early days of the invasion, Zelensky gained hero status after refusing to evacuate as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv. His daily addresses and global appeals rallied Western support and helped secure the military and financial aid that have kept Ukraine afloat. To much of the world, Zelensky became the
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Article image
UkraineWarRussiaSumy OblastVolodymyr ZelenskyRussian offensive
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 26
 (Updated:  )
Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles overnight.

Explosions rocked Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as Russia launched waves of missiles, drones, and guided aerial bombs overnight on July 26. Kharkiv's Kyviskyi district has been hit twice by ballistic missiles.

Saturday, July 26
 (Updated:  )
Ukrainians take to streets for 4th day as Zelensky backtracks on anti-corruption law.

Ukrainians on July 25 participated in mass protests against a controversial new law impacting anti-corruption agencies for the fourth day in a row. President Zelensky earlier addressed criticism of the law, saying there should have been a dialogue between parliament and society before its adoption.

Show More

Editors' Picks