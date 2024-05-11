Skip to content
News Feed, Su-25, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Donetsk Oblast, Avdiivka
Ukraine claims downing of another Russian Su-25

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 6:55 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo. A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet, the unit claimed on May 11.

It did not specify where the downing occurred but the brigade is known to be operating in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyiv Independent could not verify the unit's claim.

The Su-25 is used to provide close air support for Russian troops on the ground, helping them carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

After it captured the city of Avdiivka in February, Moscow shifted its focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the region.

Just last week, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down another Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 674 aircraft — 349 planes and 325 helicopters, Ukraine's General Staff said on the morning of May 11.

If confirmed, the latest Su-25 will make it 350 planes.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
