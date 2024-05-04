Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Soldiers of Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk Oblast on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February. Moscow shifted its focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the region.

The Su-25 is used to provide close air support for Russian troops on the ground.

"Well done. I thank all our soldiers at the front in combat missions at combat posts," Zelensky said.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 673 aircraft — 348 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Russia used eight missiles of various types against Ukraine and dropped nearly 70 guided aerial bombs on border settlements and positions at the front within a day, according to the president.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov also reportedly briefed Zelensky on "the actions of specific units in specific areas" at the front.

"We are aware of all aspects of the situation now," Zelensky said.