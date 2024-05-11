General Staff: Russia has lost 481,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 481,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,449 tanks, 14,353 armored fighting vehicles, 16,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,442 artillery systems, 1,064 multiple launch rocket systems, 796 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,868 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.