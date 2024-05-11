Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 481,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 9:18 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the Ukrainian 57th Brigade are waiting on firing positions in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on April 12, 2024. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 481,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,449 tanks, 14,353 armored fighting vehicles, 16,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,442 artillery systems, 1,064 multiple launch rocket systems, 796 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,868 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches new offensive targeting Kharkiv Oblast
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 10 that Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation targeting Kharkiv Oblast. “Now, there is a fierce battle going on in (Kharkiv’s) direction,” Zelensky said.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.