Ukraine brings back 22 children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has returned 22 children from Russian-occupied territories, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, announced on Oct. 3.

The children have been returned home under the President of Ukraine’s initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, Yermak said.

Since February 2022, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database, "Children of War."

Among the children brought back to Ukraine was 10-year-old Damir, who was forced to study under the Russian school programme and threatened with being sent to Crimea with a fake psychiatric diagnosis. The boy's mother was injured after their house was shelled, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Another child, 14-year-old Olivia, was constantly humiliated in a Russian school because of her Ukrainian origin. The girl's mother was forced to obtain Russian documents when Olivia's younger brother, Matvii, was born. But as soon as Matvii grew up, the family decided to flee.

Sixteen-year-old Nazar and his younger brother, Zahar, were also returned. Their family was persecuted because their parents refused to obtain Russian passports and work in a school under Russian occupation.

"Today, all the rescued children are safe in Ukraine-controlled territory. They are receiving psychological support and assistance with their documents," Yermak said.

Ukrainian authorities, including children’s Ombudswoman Daria Herasymchuk, estimated that up to 300,000 children have been unlawfully deported, while the figure put forth by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, stands at 150,000.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in the unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. Russia dismissed the ICC’s decision as "outrageous and unacceptable."