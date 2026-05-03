Zelensky arrives in Yerevan for European Political Community Summit, his first visit to Armenia

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Yerevan on May 3 to attend a summit of the European Political Community.

Zelensky is expected to meet with the prime ministers of the U.K., Norway, Finland, and the Czech Republic.

According to the president's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov, bilateral meetings will continue on May 4.

Leaders from more than 40 European countries will gather at the summit to discuss strategies for ending the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

"The key is more security and coordination for all of us," Zelensky said on social media ater landing.

The visit marks Zelensky's first trip to Armenia since he took office in 2019. He first met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in 2023 at a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

While Pashinyan hasn't visited Kyiv during during Russia's full-scale war, his ex-wife, Anna Hakobyan, traveled to Ukraine's capital in 2023 for the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Pashinyan previously said that Armenia is seeking closer ties with the European Union, though full membership remains uncertain. Amid a widening rift with Russia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law last year to formally begin the country's path toward EU accession.

Kyiv has also maintained good relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia's primary regional foe, through out the all-out war. Zelensky visited Azerbaijan in late April and signed cooperation deals with President Ilham Aliyev.