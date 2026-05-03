Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
Politics

Zelensky arrives in Yerevan for European Political Community Summit, his first visit to Armenia

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky arrives in Yerevan for European Political Community Summit, his first visit to Armenia
President Volodymyr Zelensky is pictured during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on April 14, 2026. (Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Yerevan on May 3 to attend a summit of the European Political Community.

Zelensky is expected to meet with the prime ministers of the U.K., Norway, Finland, and the Czech Republic.

According to the president's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov, bilateral meetings will continue on May 4.

Leaders from more than 40 European countries will gather at the summit to discuss strategies for ending the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

"The key is more security and coordination for all of us," Zelensky said on social media ater landing.

The visit marks Zelensky's first trip to Armenia since he took office in 2019. He first met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in 2023 at a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

While Pashinyan hasn't visited Kyiv during during Russia's full-scale war, his ex-wife, Anna Hakobyan, traveled to Ukraine's capital in 2023 for the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Pashinyan previously said that Armenia is seeking closer ties with the European Union, though full membership remains uncertain. Amid a widening rift with Russia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law last year to formally begin the country's path toward EU accession.

Kyiv has also maintained good relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia's primary regional foe, through out the all-out war. Zelensky visited Azerbaijan in late April and signed cooperation deals with President Ilham Aliyev.

read also

The oil spill in Tuapse and the lessons Russia didn’t learn
While the human toll of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine remains its most devastating consequence, another aspect of Russia’s onslaught is often overlooked: Moscow’s war on ecology. Responding to Russia’s growing air attacks against Ukraine, over the past 10 days, Ukrainian forces carried out a multitude of drone strikes targeting an oil refinery in Russia’s port city of Tuapse. Tuapse, on the Black Sea, has served as a primary point for Russia’s oil exports, the proceeds of which are then
The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka
ArmeniaNikol PashinyanUkraineEurope
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, May 3
Sunday, May 3
Russia slams Kyiv with mass drone attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and urged residents to take shelter as Russia launched groups of drones at the capital late in the evening of May 2.

Show More

Editors' Picks