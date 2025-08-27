Ukraine appoints new ambassador to US.

Ukraine has appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as its new ambassador to the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 27.

"The formal procedures are complete – today I signed a decree appointing the ambassador. I identified key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly – to fully implement all agreements with Washington. In many ways, the long-term guarantee of Ukraine’s security depends on relations with America," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Zelensky emphasized that the new ambassador should more actively advance U.S.-Ukraine defense agreements, including drone procurement and other areas of cooperation.

Stefanishyna’s appointment comes at a critical moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations, with U.S. President Donald Trump pushing to end Russia’s war.

The White House has called for a bilateral summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky as the next step in peace negotiations. Trump met Putin for peace talks in Alaska on Aug. 15, then held a separate meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Aug. 18.

Since then, no tangible progress has been made toward peace. While Kyiv’s international partners debate postwar security guarantees, Russia has continued bombarding Ukrainian cities while stalling further talks.

A seasoned diplomat and expert in European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Stefanishyna was tapped as special envoy to the U.S. on July 17. She has held top government roles since 2020, serving as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and briefly as justice minister in 2024.

Zelensky also thanked Oksana Markarova, who represented Ukraine in Washington throughout the years of full-scale war, adding that he had invited her to remain part of his team.

In a post on Aug. 27, Markarova said she is concluding her tenure after 10 years in public service, split between the Finance Ministry and diplomatic work. She cited achievements such as securing over $100 billion in U.S. support, advancing weapons deliveries and sanctions packages, launching regional partnerships, and establishing Ukraine House in Washington.

"Most importantly, we managed to establish, sustain, and strengthen bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress and among the American people," Markarova said. She added that she would actively support her successor, Olha Stefanishyna, noting that the success of Ukraine’s ambassador in Washington is "the success of Ukraine."