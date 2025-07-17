Become a member
News Feed

BREAKING: Ukraine appoints new special envoy to US

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
BREAKING: Ukraine appoints new special envoy to US
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna attends the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Ukrinform / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated Stefanishyna had been appointed US ambassador. This process is in fact still ongoing and she will have the role of special envoy until it is approved.

Ukraine has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as its new special envoy to the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 17.

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are ongoing," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Stefanishyna's appointment comes at a critical moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that the U.S. will impose "severe tariffs" on Russia unless it agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.

Stefanishyna, a seasoned diplomat and expert in European and Euro-Atlantic integration, has held top government roles since 2020.

She currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and briefly held the post of Justice Minister in 2024.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also confirmed on July 8 that Ukraine would soon rotate its current ambassador in Washington Oksana Markarova "one of our most successful ambassadors" but noting that all diplomats eventually undergo a rotation.

He said around 20 new appointments are expected as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's strategy to strengthen diplomatic representation in key countries, particularly G7 and G20 members.

Elsewhere on July 17, the Ukrainian parliament voted on July 17 to confirm Yuliia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister in a major cabinet shake-up.

Svyrydenko, a 39-year-old economist who previously served as the first deputy prime minister and economy minister, was tapped by President Volodymyr Zelensky to replace Denys Shmyhal after his five years in office.

'How would that even work?' — experts pour scorn on Trump's 'severe' Russian tariffs plan
President Donald Trump on July 14 announced the U.S. would impose "severe tariffs" on Russia unless Moscow agrees to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, but experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent say the plan is deeply flawed. "I'm afraid this talk about tariffs will remain just talk," Andrei Movchan, a Russian-born economist and founder of Movchan's Group, told the Kyiv Independent. "Like the oil price cap or the fight against the shadow fleet — something may be introduced on
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
WarUkraineOlha StefanishynaOksana MarkarovaUnited StatesAmbassadorDiplomacy
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Thursday, July 17
Thursday, July 17
