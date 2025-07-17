BREAKING: Ukraine appoints new special envoy to US

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated Stefanishyna had been appointed US ambassador. This process is in fact still ongoing and she will have the role of special envoy until it is approved.

Ukraine has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as its new special envoy to the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 17.

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are ongoing," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Stefanishyna's appointment comes at a critical moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that the U.S. will impose "severe tariffs" on Russia unless it agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.

Stefanishyna, a seasoned diplomat and expert in European and Euro-Atlantic integration, has held top government roles since 2020.

She currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and briefly held the post of Justice Minister in 2024.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also confirmed on July 8 that Ukraine would soon rotate its current ambassador in Washington Oksana Markarova "one of our most successful ambassadors" but noting that all diplomats eventually undergo a rotation.

He said around 20 new appointments are expected as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's strategy to strengthen diplomatic representation in key countries, particularly G7 and G20 members.

Elsewhere on July 17, the Ukrainian parliament voted on July 17 to confirm Yuliia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister in a major cabinet shake-up.

Svyrydenko, a 39-year-old economist who previously served as the first deputy prime minister and economy minister, was tapped by President Volodymyr Zelensky to replace Denys Shmyhal after his five years in office.