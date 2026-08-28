Ukraine anti-corruption agencies charge businessman in raiding case amid major corruption scandal

Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities on Aug. 28 charged a businessman and former lawmaker in a case involving an alleged criminal organization accused of corporate raiding, property fraud, and money laundering.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said the suspect was a former member of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast legislature. Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the suspect is businessman Vasyl Astion.

The case is part of the latest large-scale anti-corruption investigation into an alleged criminal organization that investigators say was led by a current and former Ukrainian lawmaker and involved senior officials from the Presidential Office, including former deputy head Iryna Mudra, as well as other individuals.

According to NABU and SAPO, the organization was involved in the alleged takeover of two companies with combined assets worth Hr 248 million (around $5.6 million). Investigators also allege that its members laundered Hr 150 million (around $3.4 million) through a series of bank accounts in June to provide bail for a participant in a separate criminal organization case codenamed Midas, a major corruption case involving former Justice and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Halushchenko has been charged with money laundering and participation in an organized criminal group in a separate investigation centered on state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom.

The suspect was allegedly recruited by the organization's leaders because of his connections and influence in the judicial system, NABU and SAPO said. Investigators allege that he helped ensure that commercial court judges issued rulings favorable to companies or individuals linked to the organization.

NABU and SAPO said the businessman has been charged under provisions of Ukraine's Criminal Code concerning participation in a criminal organization, the illegal takeover of property, and money laundering. The pretrial investigation remains ongoing.

Astion has previously been identified as one of the people featured in recordings released by NABU and SAPO.

The latest charges expand an ongoing investigation. Among those already under investigation are also lawmaker Vadym Stolar and former lawmaker Maksym Mykytas, as well as senior executives of state-owned Sense Bank, according to investigators and previously reported search warrants.

NABU said Aug. 19 that it was conducting a special operation targeting an alleged criminal organization led by a current and former lawmaker and involving senior officials from the President's Office.