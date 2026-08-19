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Zelensky fires deputy chief of staff amid corruption investigation

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by Oleg Sukhov
Zelensky fires deputy chief of staff amid corruption investigation
Iryna Mudra, deputy head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, at the Berlaymont, the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)

Editor's note: Read the story about the NABU's corruption investigation against Mudra and other suspects here.

President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his Deputy Chief of Staff Iryna Mudra on Aug. 19.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is searching Mudra's premises, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 19.

The NABU said on Aug. 19 that it was "conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization led by a current and a former Ukrainian lawmaker and involving senior officials from the President's Office."

The bureau said later that the suspects are accused of laundering Hr 150 million ($3.4 million) posted as bail for a suspect in a separate corruption case. The NABU said that these include a deputy head of the President's Office, a member of parliament, a former member of parliament, as well as the CEO and supervisory board head at a state bank — an apparent reference to Sense Bank.

Mudra is responsible for the judiciary and judicial reform at the President's Office.

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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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