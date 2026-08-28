Ukrainian ex-Defense Minister Fedorov becomes adviser to Italian official

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian ex-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has agreed to become an adviser to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Fedorov’s press service told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 28.

Fedorov served as defense minister from January to July and was widely seen as highly effective.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to fire Fedorov as part of a Cabinet reshuffle in July triggered Ukraine's largest protests during the full-scale invasion. Demonstrators took to the streets daily for more than a month all over Ukraine, with thousands protesting against Fedorov's dismissal.

Amid the protests, Fedorov emerged as a potential contender for the presidency as his approval ratings soared. After Zelensky refused to re-appoint him as defense minister earlier this month, he called for a wartime election, splitting public opinion.

“Mykhailo Fedorov has agreed to advise the Italian defense minister on modern warfare technologies in a non-staff capacity," Fedorov's press service told the Kyiv Independent. "However, his primary focus remains his work in Ukraine and projects related to the war and the development of Ukraine’s defense tech sector. Mykhailo Fedorov will remain in Kyiv.”

The press service said that Fedorov and Crosetto had already met several times during Fedorov’s tenure as defense minister, including during visits as part of the Ramstein format.

Fedorov said in a Facebook post that he had "begun an international trip focused on developing our new digitalization and defense tech projects."

"Our first meeting was with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto," he added. "I thanked Guido for his personal support and for inviting me to serve as his adviser on defense innovation."

Fedorov said that, in this role, he "would help Italy develop modern warfare technologies, strengthen its defense sector, and adapt to emerging global security challenges."

He added, however, that he would "continue working in Ukraine on projects that strengthen our defense capabilities and help attract international resources."

"During the meeting, we discussed drones, autonomous systems, air defense, and the development of the defense tech ecosystem," Fedorov said.

He also said that he was continuing his international trip, "with further meetings with partners ahead to discuss digitalization, defense technology, and the development of new projects."

Fedorov is also considering a trip to the United States, U.S. and Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent earlier this month.

Fedorov's press service told the Kyiv Independent that, following his dismissal, he had received job offers from many private companies and "from partners in different fields."