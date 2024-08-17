Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Storm Shadow, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, War, Long-range missiles
Edit post

UK waiting for US' approval to greenlight Kyiv's Storm Shadow strikes in Russia, Times reports

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2024 1:17 PM 3 min read
A member of the military walks past a MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 17, 2018. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. government asked the U.S. over a month ago for permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia but is yet to receive a positive response, The Times reported on Aug. 16, citing undisclosed government sources.

Ukraine has long been asking its Western partners for permission to use long-range missiles, like the Storm Shadow of American ATAMCS, inside Russia.

So far, the Western countries have not budged on the issue, even as Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into Russia.

One British government source told The Times that the request has been effectively "stuck in their (U.S.) system," while another called it a "routine U.S. process." A third source said the discussion with allies on using the Storm Shadow is ongoing.

According to one of the sources, London does not blame Washington for the delay and considers it an expected part of a policy change process.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The story did not specify why the use of Storm Shadow, a cruise missile co-developed by the U.K. and France with a range of 250 kilometers (150 miles), would be contingent on Washington's approval.

Matthew Palmer, a U.S. charge d'affaires to the U.K., denied for Times Radio that his government would have a say in the matter.

Earlier media reports indicate, however, that the permission is not solely dependent on London. British official sources told the Telegraph in July that such a step would require an agreement among three countries, including the U.K.

Though the sources did not name the other two countries, France is a likely candidate as it produces its own variants of Storm Shadow called SCALP/T, which have also been supplied to Ukraine.

The latest news could indicate that the U.S., the leading force in the pro-Kyiv coalition and the most powerful NATO member, may also be one of the three nations.

10 days of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion – from first shot to dozens of settlements captured
On the morning of Aug. 6, the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers armed with heavy equipment crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border and entered Kursk Oblast, marking the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II. This unprecedented operation took the world by surprise as Kyiv’s troops cut…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Pentagon said that while Ukraine's Kursk incursion is consistent with its policy on the use of American arms, there was no relaxation on the use of long-range weapons deep inside Russia. The U.S. previously permitted the use of U.S. arms on Russian territory just across the Ukrainian border.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh reiterated Washington's worries about a possible escalation of the war. Some media reports indicate that the U.S. simply considers the ATACMS missiles more useful, for example, for strikes in occupied Crimea than in Kursk Oblast.

Like the U.S., the U.K. also allowed Ukraine to use British-supplied arms during the Kursk incursion, with the exception of long-range missiles.

According to Kyiv, the restriction on strikes deep inside Russia was one of the motivations behind the Kursk operation.

"If Ukraine could strike the enemy troops on their territory, from where they threaten Ukraine, then Ukraine would be in a much better position to protect itself," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Aug. 13.

"In particular, it would be less necessary to use the Ukrainian defense forces outside of the Ukrainian borders, including Kursk Oblast."

US considering sending Ukraine first long-range cruise missiles this fall, source says
Discussions between Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration about supplies of long-range cruise missiles are “in the advanced stages,” a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.