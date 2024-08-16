Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, ATACMS, Kursk Oblast, Military aid, United States, Ukraine, War
Edit post

US reluctant to allow ATACMS in Kursk Oblast due to limited supply, CNN reports

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2024 9:23 AM 2 min read
In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is being fired into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill on July 29, 2017, in East Coast, South Korea. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. is reluctant to allow Ukraine to use its long-range weapons inside Kursk "not because of the risk of escalation, but because the US only has a limited supply," CNN reported on Aug. 16, citing multiple unnamed U.S. officials.

Ukraine launched its surprise Kursk incursion on Aug. 6. Within 10 days, Ukraine claimed control over 82 Russian settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

U.S. Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told the press on Aug. 8 that Ukraine's operation is "consistent with our policy" as Kyiv is defending "against attacks that are coming across the border."

Responding to a question on how far into Russian territory Ukraine is allowed to strike, Singh said that the U.S. does "not support long-range attacks," but refused to specify the exact distance.

"I'm not going to draw a circular map on where they can and can't strike, but we've been very clear with the Ukrainians," she said.

The U.S. remains reluctant to greenlight the use of U.S.-supplied long-range weapons in Kursk Oblast, as they "would be better used to continue targeting Russian-occupied Crimea," CNN said.

However, this is due to the "limited supply" of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), rather than long-standing fears of escalating the war, CNN said, citing multiple officials.

The U.S. first supplied long-range ATACMS to Ukraine in March of this year but only announced the deliveries in April. The U.S. provides the most military support to Ukraine, followed by Germany.

According to CNN, the U.S. and Western officials familiar with the latest intelligence "cautioned that Ukraine is extremely unlikely to be able to hold" Russian territory.

The officials also "emphasized that it's too soon to judge how the operation will affect the broader outcome of the war."

US-Ukraine discussions about long-range cruise missiles ‘in advanced stages,’ source says
Discussions between Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration about supplies of long-range cruise missiles are “in the advanced stages,” a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.