Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States, NATO summit, US weapons, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Edit post

Zelensky calls on US to lift restrictions on deep strikes within Russia

by Abbey Fenbert July 10, 2024 5:02 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2024. (Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The United States should allow Ukrainian forces to use American weapons to carry out strikes against military targets in Russia and occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C. on July 9.

Zelensky delivered remarks on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington, a three-day conference celebrating the Alliance's 75th anniversary and focusing heavily on Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Imagine how much we can achieve when all restrictions are lifted," Zelensky said.  

U.S. policy currently prevents Ukrainian troops from using ATACMS and other long-range weapons from the U.S. to strike targets deep within Russian territory.

When Russia launched its intensified offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May, the U.S. granted Ukraine provisional permission to use American weapons to strike Russian targets near the region's border.

Zelensky praised the decision in his speech, saying it allowed Ukrainian forces to beat back the Russian offensive and better protect cities in Kharkiv Oblast from relentless aerial attacks.

"Similarly now we can protect our cities from Russian guided bombs if American leadership makes a step forward and allows us to destroy Russian military aircraft on their bases," he said.

The president said such a decision would produce "an instant result."

Zelensky went on to say that long-range strikes with U.S. weapons could advance Ukraine's counteroffensive in Russian-occupied territories.

"And we can significantly limit Russian actions in southern Ukraine and push the occupier out of there if American leadership assists us with the necessary deep-strike capabalities against the Russian military and logistics in our Ukrainian Crimea," he said.

The address came a day after Russia launched a deadly mass missile attack on July 8 that killed over 200 civilians and targeted a children's hospital.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would not change its policy on Ukrainian strikes within Russia in light of the attack.

Russia probes for air defense gaps to wreak havoc on Kyiv
Russia unleashed one of its deadliest attacks against Kyiv on July 8, killing more than 30 civilians and injuring over 100. Residential buildings and medical facilities suffered damage, with one Russian missile hitting Ohkmatdyt, the country’s largest children’s medical center. Rather than evidenc…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
6:45 PM

Moscow court orders arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya.

A Moscow court said that it had "approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months." Yulia Navalnaya currently lives outside of Russia, but would face jail time if she returns.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.