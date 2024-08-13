Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Kursk Oblast incursion would be 'less necessary' if Kyiv could strike deep in Russia with Western arms, Kyiv says

by Daria Svitlyk and Kateryna Hodunova August 13, 2024 2:37 PM 2 min read
A U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the U.S. and South Korea, on Oct. 5, 2022 at an undisclosed location. Photo for illustrative purposes. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast would be "less necessary" if Kyiv were allowed to "fully utilize (its) long-range capabilities" against Russia, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Aug. 13 at a press conference attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

The U.S. permitted Ukraine in June to strike Russian military targets just across the border but maintained a ban on attacks deep inside Russia with long-range arms like ATACMS.

In the wake of the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast, which lies just across the border from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, the Pentagon said the operation is "within the U.S. policy of where they can operate our weapons, our systems, our capabilities."

In turn, the U.K. has reportedly not allowed Ukraine to use British-supplied Storm Shadow as part of the incursion, maintaining their policy of only permitting strikes within Ukrainian sovereign territory.

"If Ukraine could strike the enemy troops on their territory, from where they threaten Ukraine, then Ukraine would be in a much better position to protect itself," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

"In particular, it would be less necessary to use the Ukrainian defense forces outside of the Ukrainian borders, including Kursk Oblast."

The spokesperson added that Ukrainian officials are in talks with Western partners to allow Ukraine to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

"This step is necessary… it is 'de-esalatory,' it will contribute to security," said Tykhyi.

"All fears must be left behind, and we must be allowed to fully utilize our long-range capabilities to reduce Russia’s military potential," the official added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed U.S. restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory during a press conference on July 10 by affirming Ukraine's "right to self-defense."

"Under international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense," Stoltenberg said.

"We are helping Ukraine to realize its right to self-defense by supplying weapons and equipment, including long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS. The right of self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor, Russia."

Kursk incursion and Crimea strikes could ease pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas forces
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week is lifting some hopes for Ukrainian soldiers losing ground on the eastern front amid worsening manpower and ammunition shortages. Ukraine launched its stunning counterattack in the northeast into Russian territory 10 months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Daria Svitlyk, Kateryna Hodunova
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
